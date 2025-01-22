Previous
Flowers by andyharrisonphotos
Flowers

A friend dropped off some flowers for Beth, as she's suffering. Since her op, her new is great but her RA has flared and every other joint is agony. I've never seen her so bad and it's very hard to see her in such pain when there's nothing I can do.
Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
