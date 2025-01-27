Previous
Sparrow vs storm Herminia by andyharrisonphotos
Sparrow vs storm Herminia

This chap was getting blown about by storm Herminia but didn't seem the slightest bit bothered.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
Dorothy ace
It’s amazing how such light weight creatures can survive.
January 27th, 2025  
