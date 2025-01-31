Previous
Worcester bridge at night by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 762

Worcester bridge at night

A quick shot on an unsuccessful photo walk around the city.
If look at the base of the bridge you can see the debris that's built up with recent storms.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact