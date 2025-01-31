Sign up
Previous
Photo 762
Worcester bridge at night
A quick shot on an unsuccessful photo walk around the city.
If look at the base of the bridge you can see the debris that's built up with recent storms.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
31st January 2025 9:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
