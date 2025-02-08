Previous
Dying flowers by andyharrisonphotos
Dying flowers

Beth's flowers are starting to die, which should provide photographic opportunities.
I always intend to make of flowers when we have them, butbI never do. Maybe it should be a theme for March!
