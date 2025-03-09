Previous
Duck came on my morning ride with me by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 799

Duck came on my morning ride with me

The picture was taken at the level crossing between Wadborough and Littleworth. The couple who live in the old signal box came out to see what I was up to. They were a little perplexed.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact