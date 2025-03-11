Sign up
Photo 801
Digitising old family photos
Still trying to perfect my approach to digitising old family photos. Topaz's sharpen tool really goes overboard with the eyes.
No idea who this chap is.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
11th March 2025 5:07pm
