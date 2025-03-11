Previous
Digitising old family photos by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 801

Digitising old family photos

Still trying to perfect my approach to digitising old family photos. Topaz's sharpen tool really goes overboard with the eyes.
No idea who this chap is.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
220% complete

