The start of another adventure? by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 804

The start of another adventure?

Tash is off to selection weekend for another girl guiding international opportunity selection weekend. This time the options are Switzerland or Rome to home (think race across the world).
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
220% complete

