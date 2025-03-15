Previous
Planting a community woodland
Photo 805

Planting a community woodland

Beth and I spent this morning helping to plant a community woodland and orchard. The trees were bought with a King's Coronation grant. It'll be fun to watch them grow as they're only fove minutes walk from our house.
