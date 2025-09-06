Sign up
Chesterton windmill
I went to recce a location for tomorrow evening's lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, I couldn't get to where I would want to stand for my shot. The 'Please Keep Out' sign was the final straw.
6th September 2025
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
6th September 2025 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
