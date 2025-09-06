Previous
Chesterton windmill by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 826

Chesterton windmill

I went to recce a location for tomorrow evening's lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, I couldn't get to where I would want to stand for my shot. The 'Please Keep Out' sign was the final straw.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact