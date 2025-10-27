Previous
Alan Turing Memorial, Manchester by andyharrisonphotos
Alan Turing Memorial, Manchester

Alan Mathison Turing (1912-1954)

Father of Computer Science, Mathemaatician, Logician, Wartime Codebreaker, Victim of Prejudice

"Mathematics, rightly viewed, possesses not only truth but supreme beauty, a beauty cold and austere like that of sculpture."
- Bertrand Russell
