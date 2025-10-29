Previous
Bridges of light by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 846

Bridges of light

As part of the Worcester's Bridges of Light festival, the main bridge was illuminated with the story of the ugly duckling.
Unfortunately, none of Worcester's many swans would oblige and swim into shot.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
Photo Details

