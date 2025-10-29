Sign up
Previous
Photo 846
Bridges of light
As part of the Worcester's Bridges of Light festival, the main bridge was illuminated with the story of the ugly duckling.
Unfortunately, none of Worcester's many swans would oblige and swim into shot.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
29th October 2025 8:30pm
