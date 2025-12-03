Previous
Goodbye

After 13 years and 160k miles, it's time to say goodbye to my Ford. Weird to think I may have driven it for the last time today.
I've not had final confirmation of delivery for the new car yet, but it is booked in for tomorrow. 🤞
