New Year's Day walk by andyharrisonphotos
New Year's Day walk

It's 2026 and a new year of 365. We went for a lovely walk on the Malvern Hills; and I'm motivated to stick to it this year.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
Boxplayer ace
One of my favourite places, beautiful images
January 1st, 2026  
