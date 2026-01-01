Sign up
Photo 875
New Year's Day walk
It's 2026 and a new year of 365. We went for a lovely walk on the Malvern Hills; and I'm motivated to stick to it this year.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
Boxplayer
ace
One of my favourite places, beautiful images
January 1st, 2026
