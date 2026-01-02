Previous
Worcester cathedral from King St by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 876

Worcester cathedral from King St

I was sent off with instructions to take pictures of Worcester Porcelain's windows, as fodder for my step-daughter's GCSE photography. This is the view looking the other way.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock ace
I thought I recognised that!!
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact