Christmas takeaway by andyharrisonphotos
Christmas takeaway

A little bit late this year (or is that last year?).
Every year, when we pack the decorations away we include a bottle of wine and an envelope with money for a takeaway, which we have as we put up the Christmas decorations the following year.
Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
