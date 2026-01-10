Previous
Snow capped Malverns by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 884

Snow capped Malverns

We may not have had the snow we hoped for, but the Malvern hills were looking decidedly alpine this morning.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
