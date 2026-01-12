Previous
St Paul's from Fleet Street by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 886

St Paul's from Fleet Street

Rather than spend my evening in my room in Travelodge Covent Garden, I went for walk down to St Paul's with my camera.

To say my Travelodge is in Covent Garden is stretching the truth a wee bit!
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
