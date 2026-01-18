Previous
The Rose Field by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 892

The Rose Field

I finally get to sit down with the final instalment of The Book of Dust.
Where will Lyra's adventure end?
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact