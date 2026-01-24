Previous
The flood waters are rising by andyharrisonphotos
The flood waters are rising

The waters are starting to cover the footpath by the riverside. With storm Ingrid battering the UK, in the next few days it's likely the river will rise and completely cover the path.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
