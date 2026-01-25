Previous
Sausage rolls by andyharrisonphotos
Sausage rolls

Tash took a break from GCSE revision to make some sausage rolls. I'm very happy.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
