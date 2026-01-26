Previous
Paddington by andyharrisonphotos
Paddington

The Bakerloo station at Paddington for dry January.

Paddington is starting to feel like a second home.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
