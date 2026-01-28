Previous
Reading in bed by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 902

Reading in bed

Winding down after a few hectic days, with a lot of travelling.

I still prefer the tactile feel of a real book when I'm reading.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact