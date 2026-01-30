Sign up
Photo 904
Time
Tash's home studio, as she prepares for her art GCSE exam. She's chosen the theme of time, and is taking a timelapse of the sunflower decaying as part of her research.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
