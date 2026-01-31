Sign up
Photo 905
Photo 905
First ride of 2026
I managed to fit in a ride in January!
At this time of year it's very easy to find reasons not to go out. I did make it back just as the rain started. I'm glad I went out.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
0
0
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
