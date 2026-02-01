Previous
Welcome to the Upside Down by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 906

Welcome to the Upside Down

When I first got into photography, my partner bought me a lens ball. I've hardly used it, but this month my aim is to explore different ways of using it. So, look forward to a month in the Upside Down.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
