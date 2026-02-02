Previous
Six Clubs Print Competition by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 907

Six Clubs Print Competition

The print I've entered, to represent Worcestershire Camera Club, in a local inter-club competition this evening.

This did teach me the challenges of using the glass sphere indoors: it reflects everything in the room. I need to think about a way to fix that!
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact