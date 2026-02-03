Previous
On the way to Macbeth by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 908

On the way to Macbeth

A slightly rushed shot while having a coffee just by Ozzy the Bull, at New Street station, before heading off the see Macbeth (Revision on Tour) at the Alex.

The theatre was full of GCSE English Students and their parents. Yes, we were one of them.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact