Previous
Another work trip; another anonymous train station by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 929

Another work trip; another anonymous train station

Today's trip included a sprint across Reading train station to try to make a 45s connection - which should've been 16 minutes - only to find that the train had been cancelled.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact