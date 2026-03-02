Sign up
Previous
Photo 935
St Martin-on-the-Field in the afternoon sun
Glorious late afternoon sun as I left the office
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
Dorothy
ace
Wish I was there for a concert and meal.
March 2nd, 2026
