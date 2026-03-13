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Jumper dripping on the line by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 946

Jumper dripping on the line

Having shrunk my nice new wool jumper, with the help of Google I have tried to reshape it. Let's see whether I'm successful.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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