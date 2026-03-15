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Photo 948
Photography show
A fantastic day of inspiring talks. I left full of enthusiasm and with a new perspective on ICM. Met up with friends old and new ... and I may have bought a news lens.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
948
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365
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SM-S906B
Taken
15th March 2026 10:00am
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