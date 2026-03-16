Painting on the wall in the office

In the London again for a couple of days. Train on time (not cancelled like last time). All going well until Reading when I got a message to say the office was closed and the recommendation was to work from home. I'd been travelling for nearly two hours by then and not up for turning around.



The office wasn't closed, just no water. So, no coffee in the coffee shop and we had to go over the bridge into the other building, which is still out office, for the loo and a kitchen. Office was quite, so I had a productive day!