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Bubbly guard by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 950

Bubbly guard

Wandering around No. 1 Paddington looking for somewhere to eat, before heading home, I discovered this jolly chap.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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