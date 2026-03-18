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Ready to be unwrapped by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 951

Ready to be unwrapped

My purchase from the Photography Show on Sunday. I've been itching to buy it for a few years.
There's clear skies, so once it gets dark I'm going to have a play.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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