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Previous
Photo 951
Ready to be unwrapped
My purchase from the Photography Show on Sunday. I've been itching to buy it for a few years.
There's clear skies, so once it gets dark I'm going to have a play.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
951
photos
7
followers
8
following
260% complete
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
18th March 2026 7:03pm
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