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Gardening by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 953

Gardening

Took advantage of the sunny weather to tackle the rosemary reclaiming the edge of the lawn and rediscovering the stepping stones that had been under the rosemary for a few years.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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