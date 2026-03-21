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Kitchen geometry by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 954

Kitchen geometry

Chopping garlic bulbs for dinner, I was taken by the packing geometry of the cloves.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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