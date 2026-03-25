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Photo 958
Adam Hussain prize
Went to the high school for a briefing to the parents about what happens in the run up to and during the GCSEs. Took the opportunity to take a picture of Tash's name on the list of Adam Hussain prize winners.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
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365
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SM-S906B
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25th March 2026 7:59pm
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