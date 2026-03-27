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Drop off reflection by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 960

Drop off reflection

I noticed this while waiting at the drop off for Tash's last Rome2Home briefing weekend before they head off in August.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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