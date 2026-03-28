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John and his girls by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 961

John and his girls

Beth's cousin was over from Spain, so we took Beth's Dad out for lunch and had a lovely time catching up.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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