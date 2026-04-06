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Driftwood lion by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 970

Driftwood lion

Spotted on this morning's cycle. The cottage had two other lions and a horse's head around their garden. Apparently they're going to get some more driftwood sculptures.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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