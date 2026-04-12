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Empty tree by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 975

Empty tree

The pigeon chicks are starting to make short flights away from the tree but they are still returning at night.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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