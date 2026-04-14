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Trafalgar by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 978

Trafalgar

Walking to the office for the day, I loved the divide the early morning sun and the retreating shadows.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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