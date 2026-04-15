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Three for one by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 979

Three for one

Our local postal service has a reputation for being very poor. Receiving three issues of a weekly magazine on the same shows just how bad it is.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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