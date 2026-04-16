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Photo 980
Bamboo shadows
At this time of year the sun aligns to cast shadows of our bamboo onto the shed as I'm making breakfast.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
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SM-S906B
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16th April 2026 7:58am
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