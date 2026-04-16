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Bamboo shadows by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 980

Bamboo shadows

At this time of year the sun aligns to cast shadows of our bamboo onto the shed as I'm making breakfast.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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