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Mirror window by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 981

Mirror window

On the wall in Sweet Greeks. Still collecting reflection ideas for my step-daughter's photography GCSE, which is Tuesday and Wednesday.
Had the chicken souvlaki. Tasty as always.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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