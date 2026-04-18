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Seeds by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 982

Seeds

Lots of seeds planted in anticipation of planting them out at the allotment: beetroot, sweetcorn, cabbage, cucumber and some sunflowers with seeds taken from last year's flowers.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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