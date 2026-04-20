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Jigsaw by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 984

Jigsaw

In the office someone has put out a jigsaw for anyone to tackle. I must resist getting sucked in and losing a day of work!
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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