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Previous
Photo 985
Guildford cathedral
Spent the day at the University of Surrey, for a project meeting.
Fantastic lunch; we agreed we're going to have all our project meetings at the University of Surrey.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
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365
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SM-S906B
Taken
21st April 2026 4:29pm
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