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Guildford cathedral by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 985

Guildford cathedral

Spent the day at the University of Surrey, for a project meeting.

Fantastic lunch; we agreed we're going to have all our project meetings at the University of Surrey.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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