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Previous
Photo 986
Sudafed
I'd been doing so well dodging the various lurgies going around, but too many trips on overcrowded trains over the last week have caught up with me. Time for a few days of dosing myself up and sleeping while I recover.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
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365
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SM-S906B
Taken
22nd April 2026 11:44am
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