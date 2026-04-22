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Sudafed by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 986

Sudafed

I'd been doing so well dodging the various lurgies going around, but too many trips on overcrowded trains over the last week have caught up with me. Time for a few days of dosing myself up and sleeping while I recover.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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