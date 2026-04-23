Previous
Mars One by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 987

Mars One

Arrived today. Charlotte Ronbinson's debut novel.

Recommended my boss who is a friend of the author, who will be officiating at his wedding.
It's in the same vein as the Martian and Project Hail Mary, so really looking forward to it.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact